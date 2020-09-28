WHO says 120 mln rapid COVID-19 tests to be provided to poorer countries
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 will be made available to low- and middle-income countries over a period of six months and will be priced at a maximum of $5 per unit, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
The tests provide reliable results in just 15 minutes, the WHO's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference in Geneva.
