US Markets

WHO says 120 mln rapid COVID-19 tests to be provided to poorer countries

Contributor
Kate Kelland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 will be made available to low- and middle-income countries over a period of six months and will be priced at a maximum of $5 per unit, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 will be made available to low- and middle-income countries over a period of six months and will be priced at a maximum of $5 per unit, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

The tests provide reliable results in just 15 minutes, the WHO's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a news conference in Geneva.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((kate.kelland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular