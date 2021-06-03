WHO rules out new 'hybrid' COVID variant in Vietnam - Nikkei

June 3 (Reuters) - A coronavirus variant which Vietnam authorities thought was a combination of the Indian and U.K. strains is not a new hybrid but part of the existing Indian strain, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Vietnam told Nikkei.

"There is no new hybrid variant in Vietnam at this moment based on WHO definition," Kidong Park said in an online interview with the newspaper, adding that it was within the delta variation that originated in India.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

