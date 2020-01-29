WHO panel to reconvene on Thursday to decide if virus global emergency

The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee will meet on Thursday, the third time in a week, to evaluate whether the new coronavirus spreading from China now constitutes an international emergency, the WHO said.
