World Markets
AZN

WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel said on Friday that data from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot do not point to any overall increase in clotting conditions but it would continue to monitor its effects.

GENEVA, March 19 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel said on Friday that data from AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 shot do not point to any overall increase in clotting conditions but it would continue to monitor its effects.

"The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world," the WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said in a statement issued after its independent experts met on Tuesday and on Thursday to review data.

(Reporting by Michael Shields in Zurich; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

((Stephanie.Nebehay@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 2161; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.nebehay.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; twitter @StephNebehay))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular