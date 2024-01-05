Who Owns UPS (NYSE:UPS) Stock?

Shares of the package delivery company UPS (NYSE:UPS) are down over 6% in one year, underperforming the S&P 500’s (SPX) nearly 23% gain. However, Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak believes UPS’s investments in consolidating and modernizing its network and cost reductions will lead to a recovery in its stock. As UPS stock could bounce back, it’s the right time to delve into its ownership structure.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, UPS is mostly owned by public companies and individual investors at 57.65%, followed by mutual funds, other institutional investors, and insiders at 22.28%, 19.71%, and 0.36%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into UPS’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns the most significant stake in UPS stock, which stands at 8.17%. This is followed by Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.91% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Positive on UPS based on the activity of 31 hedge funds. Notably, Hedge Funds increased their holdings by 5.6M shares in the last quarter.

Along with hedge funds, individual investors also have a Very Positive view of the company, given that in the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding the stock increased by 3.3%. Overall, among the 709,314 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 0.5% have invested in NKE stock.

Is UPS a Good Stock to Buy now?

While UPS stock has a positive signal from hedge funds and individual investors, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic.

UPS stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buy, 10 Hold, and one Sell recommendation. Further, analysts’ average price target of $165.44 implies a limited upside potential of 5.38% over the next 12 months.

Conclusion

TipRanks' Ownership tool provides valuable insights into UPS’s category-wise ownership structure, enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

Disclosure

