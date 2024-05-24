Who Owns the Most Nvidia Stock Besides CEO Jensen Huang?

It should come as no surprise that Jensen Huang is the largest individual shareholder of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). He co-founded the company with friends back in 1993 and currently serves as its president and CEO.

Huang's total stake in Nvidia currently stands at 86,827,600 shares, worth a cool $82.8 billion as of this writing. But who owns the second most shares?

Nvidia's largest investors aren't who you'd expect

When it comes to current management, CFO Colette Kress owns the second most Nvidia stock. Her 643,148 shares are worth around $613 million. Ajay Puri, the company's executive vice president of worldwide field operations, owns 532,401 shares. That stake is valued at $508 million.

But outside of the executive team, billionaire venture capitalist Mark Stevens comes out on top. He served as a company director from 1993 to 2006 and has been a member of the board since 2008. His 4,069,181 shares are worth about $3.9 billion.

But these aren't Nvidia's largest shareholders if you expand the scope to institutional investors. Roughly two-thirds of the company is held by institutions, versus around 4.3% held by company insiders.

Unsurprisingly, Vanguard Group and BlackRock come out on top with a combined stake of around 400 million shares. That's roughly 15% of the entire company. These two entities are two of the largest money managers in the world, however. Both operate dozens of multibillion-dollar index funds, so their holdings aren't necessarily a pure bet on Nvidia as a stand-alone stock. The top eight funds invested in Nvidia stock are all index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

What happened to Nvidia's other co-founders? One of them, Curtis Priem, gave away most of his shares long ago, meaning he didn't directly benefit from the company's recent meteoric rise. His stake would now be worth $70 billion if he hadn't donated the bulk of it back in the early 2000s.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia.

