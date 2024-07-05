Who Owns Micron Stock (MU)?

Micron (NYSE:MU) is up over 60% year-to-date. Shares of this memory and storage tech product provider have gained from AI-driven demand. According to the TipRanks Stock Analysis tool, “Bulls Say, Bears Say,” analysts bullish on MU stock expect it to gain from AI-led demand. Moreover, they see it as one of the top semiconductor ideas based on valuation. Given these positives, it’s time to see who owns Micron stock.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 48.30% of Micron. They are followed by mutual funds, other institutional investors, and insiders at 27.74%, 22.50%, and 1.46%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into MU’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns a 7.73% stake in MU stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.58% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on Micron stock based on the activity of 37 hedge funds. Hedge funds decreased their MU holdings by 3.1M shares in the last quarter.

Conversely, individual investors have a Very Positive view of the company. In the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding MU stock increased by 20.3%. Overall, among the 744,113 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 2% have invested in Micron stock.

Is Micron a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street is bullish on Micron stock. With 25 Buys and two Hold recommendations, Micron stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The analysts’ price target on MU stock is $161.38, implying an upside potential of 17.95%.

Conclusion

TipRanks’ Ownership tool provides Micron ownership structure by category, enabling investors to make well-informed investing decisions.

