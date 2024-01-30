Who Owns Cloudflare Stock (NYSE:NET)?

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) are up over 68% in the past year, outperforming the S&P 500’s (SPX) 22% gain. The upward trend in this cyber security stock may continue, particularly if it can deliver impressive fourth-quarter results on February 8. With Cloudflare consistently reporting steady revenue growth in recent quarters, it’s the right time to delve into the ownership structure of NET.

This company is a global technology company that offers cloud-based services to enhance the security, performance, and reliability of websites and online applications.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, public companies and individual investors own 31.19% of NET. They are followed by other mutual funds, institutional investors, and insiders at 27.98%, 26.87%, and 13.97%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into Cloudflare’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns a 9.1% stake in NET stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds an 8.01% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Negative on Cloudfare based on the activity of nine hedge funds. Notably, hedge funds decreased holdings by 116.7K shares in the last quarter.

However, it’s noteworthy that individual investors have a Positive view of the company, given that in the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding the stock increased by 2.7%. Among the 712,670 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 0.5% have invested in NET stock.

What is the Price Target for NET Stock?

Cloudflare has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on ten Buys, ten Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. Further, the average NET stock price target of $77.50 implies about 8.1% downside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

TipRanks’ Ownership Tab provides valuable insights into the category-wise ownership structure of the company, enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.