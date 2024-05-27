Who Owns AMC Entertainment Stock (AMC)?

The meme-stock frenzy led to a stellar rally in shares of the movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). It has jumped over 65% so far this month. While AMC, like other meme stocks, skyrocketed, Wall Street analysts remain skeptical about its prospects. Consequently, it’s the right time to see who owns AMC Entertainment.

Now, according to TipRanks’ ownership page, insiders own 74.07% of AMC. They are followed by other institutional investors, mutual funds, and public companies and individual investors at 12.61%, 8.33%, and 4.99%, respectively.

Digging Deeper into AMC Entertainment’s Ownership Structure

Looking closely at institutions (Mutual Funds and Other Institutional Investors), Vanguard owns a 7.94% stake in AMC stock. Next up is Vanguard Index Funds, which holds a 6.26% stake in the company.

Among the institutions, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Positive on AMC stock based on the activity of three hedge funds. Hedge funds increased their AMC holdings by 248.8K shares in the last quarter.

Similar to hedge funds, individual investors have a Positive view of the company. In the last 30 days, the number of portfolios (tracked by TipRanks) holding AMC Entertainment stock increased by 4.1%. Overall, among the 736,442 portfolios monitored by TipRanks, 0.9% have invested in AMC stock.

Is AMC a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street is bearish about AMC stock’s prospects. It has four Holds and three Sell recommendations for a Moderate Sell consensus rating. These analysts’ average AMC stock price target of $4.68 implies 3.31% downside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

TipRanks’ Ownership tool provides AMC ownership structure by category, enabling investors to make well-informed investing decisions.

