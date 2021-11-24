WHO on EU booster recommendation: "Focus on the unvaccinated and high-risk groups"

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The World Health Organisation (WHO), asked about the European Union's fresh recommendation for COVID-19 boosters for people over 40, said on Wednesday that the priority should remain inoculating all adults and most vulnerable groups first.

GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO), asked about the European Union's fresh recommendation for COVID-19 boosters for people over 40, said on Wednesday that the priority should remain inoculating all adults and most vulnerable groups first.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, said: "Focus on the unvaccinated and high-risk groups."

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus said that he hoped that health ministers from its 194 member states would agree next week to start a negotiating process for a 'binding pact' to help prepare for future pandemics.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Mrinalika in Bengaluru;)

((Stephanie.Nebehay@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 2161; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.nebehay.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; twitter @StephNebehay))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters