WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel

GENEVA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is investigating the prospects of using e-vaccination certificates, a WHO medical expert said on Thursday.

"We are looking very closely into the use of technology in this COVID-19 response, one of them how we can work with member states toward an e-vaccination certificate," he told a virtual briefing in Copenhagen.

