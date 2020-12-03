Commodities
PFE

WHO looks at possible 'e-vaccination certificates' for travel

Contributors
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

The World Health Organization does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is investigating the prospects of using e-vaccination certificates, a WHO medical expert said on Thursday.

GENEVA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is investigating the prospects of using e-vaccination certificates, a WHO medical expert said on Thursday.

"We are looking very closely into the use of technology in this COVID-19 response, one of them how we can work with member states toward an e-vaccination certificate," he told a virtual briefing in Copenhagen.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and John Miller; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((nicholas.macfie@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3815; Reuters Messaging: nicholas.macfie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN

Other Topics

Oil US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular