WHO-led team in Wuhan probing COVID origins leaves quarantine hotel

Contributor
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic left its quarantine hotel on Thursday to begin fieldwork, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019.

The team boarded a bus and departed the hotel shortly after 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) without speaking to journalists.

