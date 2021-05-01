WHO Issues Emergency Use Listing For Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said that the World Health Organization or WHO issued emergency use listing for its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

The emergency use listing also allows many countries around the world to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer a vaccine. It also enables UNICEF and the PAHO Revolving Fund to acquire the vaccine for distribution to countries in need.

On Thursday, Moderna said it expects to increase global 2022 capacity to up to 3 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. It also raised its 2021 manufacturing supply forecast to between 800 million to 1 billion doses.

On Monday, French drugmaker Sanofi said it entered into an agreement with Moderna to help manufacture up to 200 million doses of the vaccine in the United States starting in September 2021.

In December 2020, the U.S. FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older.

Moderna also received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore and Qatar. Additional authorizations are currently under review in other countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.