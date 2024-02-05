Who Is Satoshi Nakamoto? UK Court Trial To Determine If Aussie Scientist Is The True Creator Of Bitcoin

Dr. Craig Wright, the Australian computer scientist who claims to be the creator of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), is set to face a crucial trial in the UK. Starting on Feb. 5, the trial will determine if Wright is indeed the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin.

What Happened: Wright, who has been embroiled in a long-standing legal battle to be recognized as the creator of Bitcoin, is now facing a pivotal trial in the U.K., reported Forbes on Monday. The trial is expected to last for about a month and will be decisive in the ongoing saga of Bitcoin’s creator.

Wright, whom former gambling tycoon Calvin Ayre has supported, has filed lawsuits against various individuals who have publicly doubted his claim to be Nakamoto. However, as revealed in a leak last year, the relationship between Wright and Ayre has shown signs of strain.

Wright has also been involved in developing a Bitcoin fork called Bitcoin SV, which has been at the center of a community divide over Bitcoin’s future direction.

A spokesperson for Wright told the Guardian, “Think of it as a modern-day tech battle, akin to that between Blu-ray and HD DVD or, for even older readers, Betamax versus VHS,” adding the trial is “really a war.”

The trial will be a significant moment for the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (Copa), which includes members such as Twitter founder Jack Dorsey‘s payments company Block (NYSE:SQ), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), and Meta (NASDAQ:META). Copa has filed a lawsuit against Wright, seeking a court ruling that he is not the owner of the Bitcoin white paper.

Why It Matters: The true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has been a topic of speculation and debate for years. The revelation of the creator’s identity could have significant implications for the cryptocurrency world. Despite Nakamoto’s mystery, Bitcoin has continued to thrive, challenging traditional financial institutions.

Moreover, the recent reactivation of an X account allegedly belonging to Nakamoto in October added fuel to the ongoing speculation about Nakamoto’s true identity. The outcome of the trial could potentially put an end to this enduring mystery.

