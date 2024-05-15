Who Is 2024 Third Party Presidential Candidate Cornel West — and How Much Is He Worth?

Presidential candidate Cornel West is an author, activist, professor and philosopher affectionately known by some as “Brother West.” At Union Theological Seminary, West is the Dietrich Bonhoeffer chair, where he teaches Bonhoeffer’s works and other courses, including African American critical thought and philosophy of religion.

Continuing the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, West espouses the values of honesty, spreading love and standing for justice. He is a third party presidential candidate this year. So who is he, and how much is he worth?

Why Is Cornel West Running For President?

Since announcing his run for president with the People’s Party in June 2023, West has changed his party affiliation twice. He initially changed it to the Green Party and finally settled in as an independent candidate.

Determined to challenge the political system, West emphasizes people over party in politics. His key campaign issues are about improving foreign policy and the economy.

West’s Presidential Campaign

West believes that Americans want change from the two-party system. His campaign slogan is “Independents Protect Independence” and is based on establishing new policies. Those policies include eliminating homelessness and poverty, increasing working wages, and decreasing militarism.

West encourages Americans to make the U.S. the best country it can be, especially in the face of crises. He calls for having solidarity in the face of catastrophe. Passionate about bringing the country together in unity beyond petty differences, West advocates discipline, courage, independence and critical thinking to carefully examine ourselves and society.

He demonstrated nonviolent disobedience and marched with 18 others, linking arms on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, to protest against money in politics during the Occupy D.C. movement in 2011. They were all arrested for the cause.

He also claims that Democrats and Republicans ultimately work together to push working people to the margins. However, he believes that organized greed will not have the last word.

His Running Mate

West’s choice for running mate is Melina Abdullah. She is described as a scholar, womanist and activist who fights on the front lines for social justice. An experienced organizer, Abdullah was part of the original group that formed the Black Lives Matter movement and continues to head the organization’s Los Angeles chapter.

West’s Net Worth

West is estimated to have earned about $15 million throughout his career. However, he claims to live paycheck to paycheck, and his net worth is reportedly close to zero, according to his federal filings and property records.

Since the 1990s, West’s book “Race Matters” has sold approximately 500,000 copies. His speeches while traveling netted him about $500,000 annually. As a Harvard professor, he earned about $220,000 annually.

So why is he broke? According to West’s own account in 2002, it’s because of his third divorce. He alleged that his ex-wife spent large sums of money on antique furniture, expensive dining and high-end clothing. He also had spending issues of his own. At one time, he was living in a condo at the Boston Four Seasons that he couldn’t afford, and he also had to make alimony payments, pay child support and repay debt.

