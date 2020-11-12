WHO in talks with Russian institute on Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

By granting the vaccine emergency use listing, the WHO would effectively be recommending its use to member states. The procedure streamlines the process by which new and unlicensed vaccines and other products can be used during emergencies.

The WHO, which is backing accelerated development of vaccines to stem the pandemic, has not yet prequalified any experimental vaccine nor issued an emergency use listing.

Russia's results are only the second from a late-stage human trial, following on swiftly from data released on Monday by Pfizer Inc PFE.Nand BioNTech22UAy.F which said their shot was also more than 90% effective.

