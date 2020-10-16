World Markets

WHO in dialogue with Russia on its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Contributors
Mike Shields Reuters
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Kate Kelland Reuters
Published

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Friday it had had very good dialogue with developers of a second Russian vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

"We will only be able to have a position on a vaccine when we see results of the phase 3 clinical trials," WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference in Geneva.

(Reporting by Mike Shields, Stephanie Nebehay and Kate Kelland; Editing by Edmund Blair)

