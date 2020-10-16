WHO in dialogue with Russia on its second COVID-19 vaccine candidate

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Friday it had had very good dialogue with developers of a second Russian vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

"We will only be able to have a position on a vaccine when we see results of the phase 3 clinical trials," WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference in Geneva.

