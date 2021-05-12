Who Has Been Selling UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UFP Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Lead Director, Marc Kozin, sold US$541k worth of shares at a price of US$54.97 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$56.00, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 27% of Marc Kozin's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in UFP Technologies than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:UFPT Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

I will like UFP Technologies better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

UFP Technologies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at UFP Technologies recently. We note insiders cashed in US$584k worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director Daniel Croteau spent US$50k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 9.3% of UFP Technologies shares, worth about US$39m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The UFP Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of UFP Technologies stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with UFP Technologies and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



