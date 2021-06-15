Who Has Been Selling SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

SP Plus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Airport Division, John Ricchiuto, sold US$119k worth of shares at a price of US$34.01 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$32.70. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.10k shares for US$155k. On the other hand they divested 7.60k shares, for US$245k. All up, insiders sold more shares in SP Plus than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SP Insider Trading Volume June 15th 2021

Insiders at SP Plus Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of SP Plus shares. Specifically, CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer Kristopher Roy ditched US$53k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that SP Plus insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$10m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The SP Plus Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought SP Plus stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SP Plus. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SP Plus (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

