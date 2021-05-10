Who Has Been Selling Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Protara Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Randall Marshall, sold US$791k worth of shares at a price of US$35.45 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$9.83). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Randall Marshall was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Randall Marshall divested 68.42k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$25.83. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:TARA Insider Trading Volume May 10th 2021

Does Protara Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Protara Therapeutics insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Protara Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Protara Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Protara Therapeutics insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Protara Therapeutics (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

