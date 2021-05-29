Who Has Been Selling LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

LHC Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Ronald Nixon is the biggest insider sale of LHC Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$197. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in LHC Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LHCG Insider Trading Volume May 29th 2021

LHC Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at LHC Group. In total, Independent Director Ronald Nixon dumped US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. LHC Group insiders own 4.4% of the company, currently worth about US$277m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LHC Group Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought LHC Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that LHC Group is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for LHC Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

