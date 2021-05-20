Who Has Been Selling Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hormel Foods

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Gary Jamison, sold US$353k worth of shares at a price of US$50.69 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$45.97. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.31k shares for US$344k. But insiders sold 24.77k shares worth US$1.2m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hormel Foods shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Hormel Foods Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Hormel Foods recently. In total, insiders sold US$591k worth of shares in that time. On the flip side, Senior VP of External Affairs & General Counsel Lori Marco spent US$11k on purchasing shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does Hormel Foods Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Hormel Foods shares, worth about US$97m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hormel Foods Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Hormel Foods, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hormel Foods has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

