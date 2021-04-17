Who Has Been Selling First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

First Merchants Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Michael Marhenke, for US$450k worth of shares, at about US$50.00 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$46.78. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Notably Michael Marhenke was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$268k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.40k shares worth US$268k. But insiders sold 26.82k shares worth US$989k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of First Merchants shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FRME Insider Trading Volume April 17th 2021

First Merchants Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of First Merchants shares over the last three months. In total, insiders sold US$646k worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Independent Director Patrick Sherman bought US$1.5k worth. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that First Merchants insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$36m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Merchants Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of First Merchants stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for First Merchants that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

