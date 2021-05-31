Who Has Been Selling Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Evercore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Ralph Schlosstein, sold US$19m worth of shares at a price of US$125 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$146, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24% of Ralph Schlosstein's holding.

In the last year Evercore insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EVR Insider Trading Volume May 31st 2021

Evercore Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Evercore. In total, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO Ralph Schlosstein sold US$19m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Evercore Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Evercore insiders own 2.3% of the company, currently worth about US$157m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Evercore Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Evercore stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Evercore is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Evercore.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

