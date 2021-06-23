Who Has Been Selling Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Cleveland-Cliffs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, John Baldwin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$470k worth of shares at a price of US$23.75 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$20.87). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$227k for 16.28k shares. But they sold 38.00k shares for US$837k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Cleveland-Cliffs shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CLF Insider Trading Volume June 23rd 2021

Cleveland-Cliffs Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Cleveland-Cliffs recently. In that time, insiders dumped US$837k worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director Janet Miller spent US$25k on purchasing shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Cleveland-Cliffs insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$141m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Cleveland-Cliffs Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Cleveland-Cliffs stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Cleveland-Cliffs is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

