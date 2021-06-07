Who Has Been Selling Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Richard Stockton, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$6.92 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$6.04. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BHR Insider Trading Volume June 7th 2021

I will like Braemar Hotels & Resorts better if I see some big insider buys.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Braemar Hotels & Resorts recently. In total, CFO & Treasurer Deric Eubanks sold US$518k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Independent Director Curtis McWilliams bought US$11k worth of shares , as previously mentioned . We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Does Braemar Hotels & Resorts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares, worth about US$23m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Braemar Hotels & Resorts Insiders?

The stark truth for Braemar Hotels & Resorts is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Braemar Hotels & Resorts has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

