Who Has Been Selling Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Alimera Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Ronald Chez, for US$819k worth of shares, at about US$7.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$10.28. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 32% of Ronald Chez's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.82k shares worth US$16k. On the other hand they divested 125.49k shares, for US$853k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Alimera Sciences than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ALIM Insider Trading Volume June 5th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Are Alimera Sciences Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last three months company COO & Senior VP of Commercial Operations - Europe Philip Ashman divested US$433 worth of stock. That is not a lot. Ultimately the overall selling isn't enough to tell us much.

Does Alimera Sciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Alimera Sciences insiders own about US$4.3m worth of shares (which is 6.0% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alimera Sciences Insiders?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Alimera Sciences. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Alimera Sciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Of course Alimera Sciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.