Who Has Been Buying Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman Dennis Podlesak made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$197k worth of shares at a price of US$14.11 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$15.28. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Syndax Pharmaceuticals share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SNDX Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Insiders at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Syndax Pharmaceuticals. In total, insiders bought US$205k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.6m worth of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock, about 0.2% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Syndax Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Syndax Pharmaceuticals. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Syndax Pharmaceuticals and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

