Who Has Been Buying MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

MGE Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director James Berbee bought US$68k worth of shares at a price of US$66.26 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$75.56), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months MGE Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MGEE Insider Trading Volume April 26th 2021

MGE Energy Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, MGE Energy insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Independent Director James Berbee spent US$68k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests MGE Energy insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$4.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MGE Energy Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that MGE Energy insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MGE Energy. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for MGE Energy and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

