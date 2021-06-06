Who Has Been Buying AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

AquaBounty Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Randal Kirk made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$2.50 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$5.66. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While AquaBounty Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:AQB Insider Trading Volume June 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that AquaBounty Technologies insiders own 15% of the company, worth about US$60m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AquaBounty Technologies Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AquaBounty Technologies shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in AquaBounty Technologies and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AquaBounty Technologies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

