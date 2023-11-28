News & Insights

WHO Grants EUL For Novavax's Updated Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine

November 28, 2023 — 06:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday said its updated protein-based COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2601 has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization. NVX-CoV2601 is an updated version of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, formulated to target the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

The EUL was based on non-clinical data showing that Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine induced functional immune responses against XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 variants.

The vaccine is also authorized in the U.S. and the European Union, and is under review in other markets.

