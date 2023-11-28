WHO Grants EUL For Novavax's Updated Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday said its updated protein-based COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2601 has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization. NVX-CoV2601 is an updated version of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, formulated to target the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

The EUL was based on non-clinical data showing that Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine induced functional immune responses against XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 variants.

The vaccine is also authorized in the U.S. and the European Union, and is under review in other markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.