Who Gets Royalties for AI-Created Music? Congress to Review: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

The music industry is sounding the alarm over artificial intelligence. And Congress is listening to the argument that AI poses a huge threat to the livelihood of musicians, writers, producers, etc. Recent advances in AI make it easy to create “new” music using existing recordings as models. Typically, the original artists aren’t asked for permission or paid royalties, which the industry says is unfair and endangers their business.

Lawmakers are looking at updating or replacing the five-year-old Music Modernization Act, a historic piece of legislation that revamped the music royalty process to ensure that artists are paid fairly. The music industry warns that the 2018 law is quickly becoming obsolete, due to AI. Look for the issue to gain traction on Capitol Hill in the coming months. Key hearings have been held as the industry calls for royalties on AI-created music.

