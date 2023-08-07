News & Insights

WHO flags contaminated India-made syrup in Iraq

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

August 07, 2023 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup it found in Iraq that was manufactured by an Indian company.

The United Nations agency in its medical products alert said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

The batch was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt. Ltd for Dabilife Pharma Pvt. Ltd, WHO said.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments outside of business hours.

