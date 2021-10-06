World Markets
GSK

WHO experts back using malaria vaccine on African children

Contributors
Maggie Fick Reuters
Aaron Ross Reuters
Published

NAIROBI/DAKAR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely used on African children, potentially a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.

The recommendation is for RTS,S, or Mosquirix, a vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L. It was jointly announced in Geneva by the WHO's top advisory bodies for malaria and immunization, the Malaria Policy Advisory Group and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.

