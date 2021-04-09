US Markets
SVA

WHO expects to review Chinese vaccines on April 26 - official

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

China's COVID-19 vaccines, made by Sinopharm and Sinovac, are in final stages of review for emergency use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) which expects to decide on at least one at an April 26 meeting, its regulation director Rogerio Gaspar said on Friday.

GENEVA, April 9 (Reuters) - China's COVID-19 vaccines, made by Sinopharm and Sinovac SVA.O, are in final stages of review for emergency use listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) which expects to decide on at least one at an April 26 meeting, its regulation director Rogerio Gaspar said on Friday.

A second meeting was planned for the week of May 3, which would allow for reviewing the second one as needed, he said.

WHO emergency use listing is a prequisite for being purchased by the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility and is also a signal to countries with weaker regulatory agencies about a vaccine's safety and efficacy.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and John Revill; Writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens;)

((andrew.heavens@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular