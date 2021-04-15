US Markets
WHO expects to give info about emergency listing for Chinese vaccines soon

John Miller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will likely issue an update in April or May as it reviews vaccines from Sinopharm 1099.HK and Sinovac SVA.O that are now being considered for emergency use listing, a WHO European region official said on Thursday.

