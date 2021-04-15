WHO expects to give info about emergency listing for Chinese vaccines soon

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will likely issue an update in April or May as it reviews vaccines from Sinopharm 1099.HK and Sinovac SVA.O that are now being considered for emergency use listing, a WHO European region official said on Thursday.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.