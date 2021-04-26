WHO expects decision on two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in next two weeks
GENEVA, April 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization expects to decide whether to give conditional emergency approval for China's two main COVID-19 vaccines in the next two weeks, Assistant Director-General Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão told a briefing on Monday.
Simao said the WHO could decide on a vaccine made by Sinopharm by the end of this week, and a vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech next week. China has deployed millions of doses of both vaccines at home and has exported them to many countries, particularly in Latin America, Asia and Africa.
(Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
