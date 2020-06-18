US Markets

WHO drawing up plans for 'fair, equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine

Contributors
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Kate Kelland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The World Health Organization is drawing up plans to help decide who should be prioritised for a vaccine against COVID-19 once an inoculation has been approved, its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.

Removes extra text from headline

GENEVA, June 18 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is drawing up plans to help decide who should be prioritised for a vaccine against COVID-19 once an inoculation has been approved, its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.

The framework to ensure "fair and equitable access" would give priority to three group: frontline workers such as medics and the police, vulnerable people over 65 years old or at higher risk due to illness, and those in higher-transmission settings such as meat factories, prisons or care homes, she said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Kate Kelland in London; Writing by Josephine Mason Editing by Peter Graff)

((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; Reuters Messaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular