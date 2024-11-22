WHO determines mpox upsurge still constitutes public health emergency

The World Health Organizatiton said that Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, agreeing with the advice of the IHR Emergency Committee, has determined that the upsurge of mpox continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern. The decision was based on the rising number and continuing geographic spread of cases, operational challenges in the field, and the need to mount and sustain a cohesive response across countries and partners. A report of the meeting, including Temporary Recommendations issued by the Director-General to IHR States Parties, will be issued next week. The upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its spread to neighbouring countries was first declared a public health emergency of international concern by the Director-General on 14 August 2024. Shares of Geovax (GOVX) and Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), both of which have mpox-related products, were trading higher after the news.

