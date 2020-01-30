US Markets

WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency

Contributor
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

The World Health Organization declared on Thursday that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, announced the decision after a meeting of its Emergency Committee, an independent panel of experts, amid mounting evidence of the virus spread to some 18 countries.

