WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency

GENEVA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization declared on Thursday that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, announced the decision after a meeting of its Emergency Committee, an independent panel of experts, amid mounting evidence of the virus spread to some 18 countries.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)

