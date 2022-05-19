PFE

WHO clears COVID vaccine by China's CanSino Biologics for emergency use

The World Health Organization on Thursday issued an emergency use listing for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China-based CanSino Biologics.

The vaccine, Convidecia, is the eleventh shot against the coronavirus to get clearance from the global health agency, whose advisory group recommended its use in people of age 18 years and above.

The vaccine was found to have 64% efficacy against symptomatic disease and 92% against severe COVID-19, the agencysaid.

Other vaccines that have similar clearance from the agency include those made by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE, Moderna Inc MRNA.O, AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Novavax Inc NVAX.O.

