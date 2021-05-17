US Markets
WHO chief calls on vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX

Contributors
Michael Shields Reuters
Emma Farge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

The head of the World Health Organization called on manufacturers to make COVID-19 vaccine doses available to a vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions.

"While we appreciate the work of AstraZeneca AZN.L who have been steadily increasing the speed and volume of their deliveries, we need other manufacturers to follow suit," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a virtual briefing, mentioning Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O specifically.

AZN PFE MRNA

