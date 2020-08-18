WHO calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism'

GENEVA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine are making the pandemic worse, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"(Acting) strategically and globally is actually in each country's national interest - no one is safe until everyone is safe," he told a virtual briefing calling for an end to "vaccine nationalism".

He said he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join the multilateral COVAX vaccine effort.

More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 772,647​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.9 million

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, Michael Shields and John Miller; writing by Nick Macfie; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.