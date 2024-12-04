Who Is Behind XRP’s 400% Rally?

XRP’s (XRP-USD) jaw-dropping 400% surge in the past 30 days has left many wondering: who is behind this rally? While South Korean investors have long been known for driving altcoin price action, U.S. investors on Coinbase (COIN) are now taking center stage. According to CryptoQuant, XRP’s price on Coinbase has consistently traded at a premium of 3% to 13% compared to Binance, signaling strong whale activity stateside.

Korean Volume Leads, but U.S. Premium Tells Another Story

Korea still dominates trading volumes for XRP, with Upbit reporting $7.63 billion in activity in the past 24 hours—26% of the exchange’s total turnover, according to Coingecko. However, Coinbase has seen XRP/USD volumes hitting $1.7 billion, accounting for 17% of its total. This shift highlights the growing role of American investors in XRP’s recent rally.

Trump’s Crypto Policies Add Fuel

Political narratives are also playing a role. As noted by FRNT Financial, Donald Trump’s second-term crypto-friendly stance could pave the way for XRP to become a “bridge currency” in foreign exchange markets. With reduced regulatory hurdles, proponents believe XRP could cement its place in global capital flows.

The bottom line? XRP’s rally isn’t just a Korean phenomenon anymore—it’s a global affair, with U.S. investors and shifting policies driving the charge.

At the time of writing, XRP is sitting at $2.6513.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.