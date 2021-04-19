Who Are Amazon's Ideal Telehealth Customers?

In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 22, Fool.com contributors Brian Orelli and Keith Speights discuss the potential customers for Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) telehealth offering. The service is currently focused on the company's employees but could eventually become a service that Amazon sells. Amazon is a consumer-based company, but it appears focused on potentially selling the service to other companies looking to add telehealth to the insurance offerings for their employees.

Brian Orelli: Who are really the customers here? Is it you and I, or is it the employers and insurance networks that are actually buying these things, and do you think one has an advantage over the other?

Keith Speights: Yeah. If you look at what Amazon is saying, it sounds like they are going solely after the employer market at this point. I would think they might have a bigger opportunity going after individuals because of their obviously household name. Everybody knows Amazon. But they're saying at least initially they're going after the employer market, which I think Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has a much stronger play there than Amazon does.

Orelli: Yeah. I don't know that you or I are going to want to sign up for something like this, and we already maybe probably have it. You don't need two telehealth coverage.

Speights: Right. I will say this, Brian. I think this is a pretty smart move for Amazon. They've already moved into the online pharmacy business, and so I think healthcare is a really big growth opportunity for Amazon. I think it will work for them, I just don't think they're going to be the game changer that they've been in some other markets.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Brian Orelli, PhD has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights owns shares of Amazon and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.