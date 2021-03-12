US Markets
WHO approves J&J vaccine for emergency listing

GENEVA, March 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization gave emergency use listing for the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine, the U.N. agency said on Friday, broadening access to the shot.

The shot is the third COVID-19 vaccine after ones from Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca to receive backing by the WHO.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge; Editing by Michael Shields)

