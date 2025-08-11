Who Americans Trust for Financial Advice in 2025 — and Why It Varies by Age and Income

Americans may be more open to seeking financial advice than ever before, and many see it as a non-negotiable. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 34% of Americans believe that getting accurate financial advice is a necessity in today’s economic environment.

But who do Americans actually trust to get their money advice, and how does that vary across generations, income levels and even gender?

As part of the 2025 Top 100 Money Experts series — which includes exclusive insights from some of the biggest experts around the country — a new GOBankingRates survey is revealing surprising insights into how Americans are navigating the world of financial advice in 2025, and who they’re turning to for guidance.

Key Findings

Gen Z trusts financial experts the most while boomers trust them the least. 64% of Gen Z (ages 18 to 24) said they trust financial experts completely or somewhat, compared to 49% of adults ages 65 and over.

64% of Gen Z (ages 18 to 24) said they trust financial experts completely or somewhat, compared to 49% of adults ages 65 and over. Women are much more likely than men to pay for financial advice with a lower nest egg. 40% of men said they’d need to have $100,000 or more in savings and investments before paying for professional financial advice, but only 29% of women said the same.

40% of men said they’d need to have $100,000 or more in savings and investments before paying for professional financial advice, but only 29% of women said the same. By far, TikTok is the least trusted social media source for personal finance advice. A stunning 53% of Gen Z said TikTok is the least trustworthy source for financial advice. Overall, 44% of Americans said TikTok is the least trustworthy, 32% said Instagram, Facebook or X are the least trusted, while fewer than 3% said LinkedIn is the least trustworthy.

Do Americans Trust Experts for Money Advice?

According to the survey, 57% of Americans trust financial experts — including advisors, educators and entrepreneurs — at least somewhat. But trust levels vary significantly by age and gender:

64% of Gen Z (ages 18 to 24) said they trust financial experts completely or somewhat. Only 49% of boomers (65+) said the same.

Men are more trusting overall, with 65% expressing trust in experts versus 50% of women.

Interestingly, social media clout doesn’t sway most Americans — 76% said a large following doesn’t make someone more trustworthy. However, Gen Z is the most likely to believe that a large social media following is indicative of trustworthiness, with 43% of Americans ages 18 to 24 believing that followers can indicate credibility.

TikTok Is the Least Trusted Platform for Money Advice

Despite the rise of “FinTok,” Americans are skeptical of TikTok as a source of financial guidance:

44% of all Americans say TikTok is the least trustworthy platform for financial advice.

53% of Gen Z agree, despite being the platform’s core demographic.

Other platforms, like Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), were distrusted by 32% of Americans, while only 3% said LinkedIn was the least trustworthy.

“The internet is a great tool to find information — the problem is most people don’t know how to use the tool correctly when it comes to financial advice,” said Howard Dvorkin, CPA and chairman of Debt.com.

He recommended vetting any online financial advice by:

Researching the source’s credentials and experience.

Being wary of sponsored content.

Cross-checking advice with other experts or government resources.

Ignoring follower counts as a measure of credibility.

Do You Need $100K To Hire a Financial Advisor?

The idea that financial advisors are only for the wealthy is fading fast.

According to the survey:

33% of Americans believe it makes sense to get professional advice if you earn under $50,000, and an additional 32% said it’s worthwhile for those earning between $50,000 and $100,000.

Still, 34% said they wouldn’t consider paying for advice unless they had at least $100,000 in savings or investments.

Women Are More Willing To Pay For Advice — Even When They Don’t Earn a Lot

The survey found that women are more likely to seek professional advice at lower income and asset levels:

Nearly 1 in 4 women (38%) believe that it makes sense to get professional advice if you are earning under $50,000 versus 28% of men.

Nearly one-quarter of women (23%) said they would be willing to pay for financial advice even if they had less than $1,000 in savings and investments versus 13% of men. 40% of men said they would not be willing to pay for financial advice unless that had $100,000 or more in savings and investments.

Women’s eagerness to seek out advice could be an indication that they are taking steps to even out the financial playing field.

“While unique challenges still exist, women understand and recognize these barriers and are actively working to overcome them, taking advantage of the wider range of financial tools and education now available to women,” said Jeannie Bidner, managing director and head of branch network at Charles Schwab.

Generational Divide: Gen Z Is Willing To Seek Professional Advice With Lower Assets, Boomers Are Not

Younger Americans are more open to financial guidance — even without a large salary or nest egg:

39% of Americans ages 24 to 35 said it’s worth seeking advice if you earn under $50,000.

In contrast, 53% of boomers (ages 65 and older) say they wouldn’t pay for advice unless they had at least $100,000 saved.

This generational gap suggests younger adults are more willing to invest in financial literacy early — potentially setting themselves up for long-term success.

“We’re living in a time where information is more accessible than ever, so Gen Z has grown up with financial conversations happening in real time,” said Michelle Bruno-Burton, a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual based in Atlanta. “They’re learning by watching and absorbing, and in turn, have become more vigilant when it comes to their finances.”

