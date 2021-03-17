AZN

WHO advisory group statement on AstraZeneca shot may come Wednesday -spokesman

Contributors
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
John Miller Reuters
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

A World Health Organization advisory group may make a statement on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot as early as Wednesday, a WHO spokesman said.

GENEVA, March 17 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization advisory group may make a statement on the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 shot as early as Wednesday, a WHO spokesman said.

Global health experts have come under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine, as the number of countries suspending its use grows in a blow to Europe's vaccination rollout.

The European Medicines Agency has said it is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID shots have been delivered across the region.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, John Miller in Zurich and Ludwig Burger in Berlin; Writing by Nick Macfie; editing by John Stonestreet)

((nicholas.macfie@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3815; Reuters Messaging: nicholas.macfie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters