Whiting (WLL) Stock Rises Since Q4 Earnings: Here's Why

The stock of upstream energy operator Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL has surged around 30.8% since its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Feb 23. Apart from the top and bottom-line outperformance, the positive investor reaction could probably be attributed to the general bullishness associated with the surge in commodity prices and news of its tie-up with Oasis Petroleum.



The merged entity will have the leading Williston Basin position in North Dakota and Montana, with top-tier assets spanning over 972,000 net acres and an output of about 167,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, an improved free cash flow generation and a substantial scale of operations.



Now, let’s get back to the earnings discussion.

What Did Whiting Petroleum’s Earnings Unveil?

Whiting Petroleum reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted net income per share of $4.23, handsomely beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 and the sequential quarter’s earnings of $3.57 owing to better-than-expected production and significant improvement in oil prices.



Total operating revenues came in at $473.4 million, ahead of the consensus mark of $349 million. Moreover, the top line rose 18% from the quarter-ago level of $401 million.



On an encouraging note, the company’s free cash flow of $156.3 million was higher than the third-quarter 2021 figure of $127.7 million.



Production & Prices

WLL’s total oil and gas production reported a small sequential increase of 0.7% to 8,535 thousand barrels of oil equivalent/ MBOE (comprising 80% liquids). Oil volumes at 4,871 thousand barrels (MBbl) increased 2.3% from the level achieved in third-quarter 2021 but natural gas output fell 4.1% to reach 10,303 thousand cubic feet. Daily production averaged 92.8 MBOE, edging up from the previous quarter’s 92.1 MBOE and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 MBOE.



The average crude oil price received during the fourth quarter was $75.75 per barrel, reflecting a 13.8% rise from the quarter-ago receipt of $66.54. Meanwhile, the average natural gas price jumped to $3.68 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $2.42 in the July-September period.

Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditure

As of Dec 31, Whiting Petroleum had approximately $41.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, with no long-term debt. In the reported quarter, the company spent $66.2 million on its capital program.

