Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s WLL stock has dipped 3.4% since the company’s first-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on May 5.

Despite this industry player’s impressive earnings and revenue results, and an improved Free Cash Flow guidance for 2021, the firm’s shares failed to display an uptrend possibly due to lack of guidance updates on production and capital expenditure.

Delving Deeper

Whiting Petroleum reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted net income per share of $2.79, handsomely beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 as well as the sequential quarter’s earnings of $1.46 owing to a significant improvement in commodity price realizations.

Total operating revenues came in at $307.4 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229 million. Moreover, the top line improved 44.8% from the quarter-ago level of $212.3 million.

On an encouraging note, the company’s free cash flow of $108.2 million was higher than the fourth-quarter 2020 figure of $89.3 million.

Production & Prices

Whiting Petroleum’s total oil and gas production reported a sequential decrease of 4.2% to 8,090 MBOE (comprising 79% liquids). In particular, oil volumes at 4,822 thousand barrels (MBbl) were down 5.6% from the level achieved in fourth-quarter 2020.

The average realized crude oil price during the first quarter was $53.24 per barrel, reflecting a 40.5% rise from the year-ago realization of $37.89. Moreover, the average realized natural gas liquids price was $17.28 per barrel, up151.2% from the quarter-ago period. Further, natural gas prices were up 173.3% from the prior quarter to $2.05 per thousand cubic feet.

Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditure

As of Mar 31, Whiting Petroleum had $24.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The oil explorer’s long-term debt of $245,000 represented a debt-to-capitalization of 16.6%. In the reported quarter, the company spent $55.6 million on its capital program.

2021 Guidance

Whiting Petroleum, which aims to become a debt-free company by this year-end, projects to generate $550 million in EBITDAX. Further, management anticipates free cash flow in excess of $300 million for 2021 if oil averages $55 per barrel.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Whiting Petroleum currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Other top-ranked players in the energy space include Silver Bow Resources Inc. SBOW, Matador Resources Company MTDR and Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

